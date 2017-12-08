Rudolph is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

Rudolph wasn't added to the Giants' injury report until Friday, when the injury limited his participation in practice. A healthy inactive during the Week 13 loss to Oakland, Rudolph isn't guaranteed to see the field Sunday even if his hamstring is no longer an issue by that point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop