Giants' Travis Rudolph: Questionable for Week 14
Rudolph is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury.
Rudolph wasn't added to the Giants' injury report until Friday, when the injury limited his participation in practice. A healthy inactive during the Week 13 loss to Oakland, Rudolph isn't guaranteed to see the field Sunday even if his hamstring is no longer an issue by that point.
