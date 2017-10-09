The Giants signed Rudolph from their practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

New York wasted little time adding depth to its receiving corps after losing four wideouts to injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, including All-Pro Odell Beckham (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) to likely season-ending injuries. While Beckham's absence looms largest for the Giants, Rudolph is more likely to serve as a direct replacement for Harris, whose chiefs responsibilities came as a returner. Rudolph had been competing with Harris in training camp for returning and slot-receiving duties before being waived and ultimately landing on the practice squad.