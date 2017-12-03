Giants' Travis Rudolph: Sitting out Sunday
Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The return of fellow wideout Sterling Shepard following a two-game absence due to an illness looks like it will be enough to keep Rudolph in street clothes Sunday. Rudolph hadn't seen much involvement in the passing game anyway the last two contests, logging three catches for 34 yards across eight targets.
