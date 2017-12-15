Rudolph (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Rudolph has missed the last two games with this injury, but he likely wouldn't have logged extended snaps on offense even if he had been active for those contests. If Rudolph is cleared to play in the Week 15 matchup, the Giants could be forced to play him more on offense out of necessity in the event No. 2 wideout Roger Lewis (ankle), who is also listed as questionable for Sunday, ends up being inactive for the contest.