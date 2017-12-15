Giants' Travis Rudolph: Still nursing hamstring injury
Rudolph (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Rudolph has missed the last two games with this injury, but he likely wouldn't have logged extended snaps on offense even if he had been active for those contests. If Rudolph is cleared to play in the Week 15 matchup, the Giants could be forced to play him more on offense out of necessity in the event No. 2 wideout Roger Lewis (ankle), who is also listed as questionable for Sunday, ends up being inactive for the contest.
More News
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.