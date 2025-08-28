Hawkins (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve with the Giants on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Hawkins was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, and he is now set to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on IR with an undisclosed injury. The cornerback would be eligible to return to action this season if he were to reach an injury settlement with New York, otherwise he'll shift his focus to 2026.