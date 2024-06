The Giants signed Herndon on Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old cornerback spent the first six seasons of his career in Jacksonville, but he's now found a new home in New York. Last season, Herndon started four of the 16 games that he appeared in, recording 46 total tackles and nine passes defended. He's expected to add depth to a Giants secondary that ranked 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (229.3) in 2023.