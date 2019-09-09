Skipper was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Sunday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Skipper was waived before he could take the field with the Steelers, but was given another shot rather quickly. The Toledo product provides depth to the linebacker corps, and could see time in Week 2 should Kareem Martin (knee) be sidelined.

