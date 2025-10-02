Nubin (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin opened the week with a DNP due to a groin injury, but his ability to practice Thursday indicates that he is trending towards being available for Sunday's game against the Saints in New Orleans. The 2024 fourth-rounder has opened his sophomore year with 20 tackles (14 solo) through the first four games of the regular season.