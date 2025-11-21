Nubin (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Minnesota product was sidelined for the Giants' Week 11 loss to the Packers due to a neck injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he could return Sunday. Nubin has appeared in 10 games this season, recording 58 total tackles and one pass defensed. If he misses his second consecutive game in Week 12, expect Dane Belton to operate as the team's top strong safety.