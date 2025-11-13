Giants' Tyler Nubin: Dealing with neck injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nubin (neck) was estimated to have not participated in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nubin played 93 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. Several Giants veterans did not practice Wednesday, so it's possible Nubin was simply getting extra rest. However, his practice participation for the rest of the week should provide more clarity.