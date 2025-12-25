Nubin is listed as DNP on Thursday's estimated practice report due to a neck injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

This is the second straight day Nubin has been labeled DNP, so his status for Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas is up in the air. The second-year safety will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a realistic chance of taking the field in Week 17. Nubin notched his first career NFL touchdown last week against Minnesota when he scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.