Nubin recorded six tackles (four solo) and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Giants' loss versus the Vikings on Sunday.

Nubin found the end zone for the first time in his career when he returned a J.J. McCarthy fumble for a touchdown late in the second quarter of the loss. The 2024 second-round pick will look to build on this performance and keep producing at a high level across the team's final two games of the season.