Nubin recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Panthers.
Nubin played all 58 of Carolina's defensive snaps in Week 10, and he came away with a new career-high tackle total. He's been remarkably productive in his rookie season and is solidly on the IDP radar for the home stretch of the year.
