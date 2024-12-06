Nubin (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints.

Nubin popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a knee issue. He ended the week with consecutive limited practices, but the injury doesn't appear to be a concern as the rookie second-round pick is slated to play Sunday. Nubin has played every single defensive snap in 11 of 12 regular-season games and has logged 93 tackles (53 solo), one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.