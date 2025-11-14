Nubin (neck) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The second-year pro from Minnesota likely sustained a neck injury in the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Bears, as he didn't practice all week and is now expected to miss Sunday's contest. Nubin has appeared in all 10 of the Giants' games this season, recording 58 total tackles and one pass defended. If he's sidelined in Week 11 as expected, Dane Belton will likely have an expanded role in New York's secondary.