Nubin (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but his practice reps are now being capped due to a quad issue. His availability for Week 15 may come down to the extent of his practice activity during Friday's session. If Nubin is able to practice without any restrictions Friday, he could still manage to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Commanders without an injury designation.