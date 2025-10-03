Nubin (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play against New Orleans on Sunday.

Nubin ended the week with consecutive limited practices after missing Wednesday's session due to a groin injury, which he may have picked up during the Giants' Week 4 win over the Chargers. His status for Sunday's game may not be announced until approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00pm ET kickoff, but Dane Belton would be a top candidate to start at safety alongside Jevon Holland if Nubin is not cleared to play. Nubin has registered 20 tackles (14 solo) through the first four games of the regular season.