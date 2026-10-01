Nubin (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin has now practiced in a limited capacity in each of New York's sessions dating back to Wednesday of last week. He wasn't able to suit up for this past Sunday's win over Tennessee, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to return to action in Week 4 versus the Cardinals. With Nubin sidelined against the Titans, Ar'Darius Washington drew the start, but he played only 27 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps while Jason Pinnock logged a 75 percent defensive snap share in his 2026 debut.