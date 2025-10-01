Nubin (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin played 94 percent of defensive snaps during New York's upset win over the Chargers in Week 4, in which he tallied four tackles (three solo), but he appears to have picked up a groin issue during the contest. He'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Saints.