Nubin (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's estimated practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin was unable to play in last Sunday's loss to the Lions with a neck injury despite practicing in a limited capacity all week. The safety continuing his trend of limited participation is good for consistency, but he will likely need to log a full practice to better his chances of suiting up for Monday night's showdown with the Patriots.

