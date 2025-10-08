Giants' Tyler Nubin: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nubin (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Eagles.
Nubin was limited throughout the Giants' week of practice, but it now appears he'll play through his groin injury for the second consecutive game Thursday. The second-year pro from Minnesota has impressed through five games, recording 25 total tackles. He's expected to start alongside Jevon Holland to form the Giants' top safety duo in Week 6.