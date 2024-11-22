Nubin (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nubin logged a week of limited practice sessions due to a back injury following the Giants' Week 11 bye, but it now appears he'll play through the issue Sunday. The rookie from Minnesota has impressed through 10 games this season, recording 69 total tackles and one forced fumble. He's expected to line up alongside Jason Pinnock as part of the Giants' top safety duo in Week 12.