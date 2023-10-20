The Giants signed Phillips off the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, and he could start Sunday's Week 7 contest versus Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

New York cut Phillips from their practice squad prior to the start of the regular season, and he subsequently signed to Philadelphia's practice squad. The fourth-year tackle is now back with the Giants to provide help for an offensive line that has been overwhelmed with injuries. Phillips could start against the Commanders in Week 7, especially if Evan Neal (ankle) is unable to play.