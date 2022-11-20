site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Exits early
Phillips has left Sunday's game against the Lions due to a neck injury, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Phillips is considered questionable to return to the game. While he is out, Matt Peart has taken over at right tackle.
