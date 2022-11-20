site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Isn't returning Sunday
Phillips (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
With Phillips now done for the day, Matt Peart is slated to serve as the Giants' right tackle given that Evan Neal was already inactive due to a knee injury.
