Phillips (knee) is out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Phillips left Sunday's contest on a cart after he aggravated a knee issue he originally picked up earlier in the day. This time he won't return, though, and Matt Peart will likely fill in at right tackle.
