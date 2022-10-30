site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Tyre Phillips: Ready to go Sunday
Phillips (toe) is active Sunday against the Seahawks, Jordan Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips was limited in practice all week, but he feels good enough to suit up Sunday against Seattle. He'll provide depth on the Giants offensive line.
