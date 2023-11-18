The Giants elevated Jackson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson saw his first game action of the campaign last Sunday against Dallas, but he didn't record any stats over 12 offensive snaps. His opportunity has come as a result of Darren Waller (hamstring) landing on IR, but Jackson isn't likely to put up fantasy-worthy numbers given the Giants' woeful passing game and his place on the TE depth chart behind Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager.