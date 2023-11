Jackson was lifted from the practice squad to the active roster by the Giants on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jackson should be the third tight end on New York's depth chart behind Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager. The tight end signed with the Giants' practice squad in August and has yet to appear in a game this season. The third-year pro saw a combined 14 offensive snaps with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022.