Taylor (ribs) was activated from injured reserve Monday, but he will back up Tommy DeVito in Monday's game against the Packers, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Taylor's back on the active roster after a full week of practice, but he'll remain in a backup role Monday. DeVito won his last two starts prior to the Giants' bye, while Tayor posted a record of 1-2 as a starter prior to his stint on IR.