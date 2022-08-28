Coach Brian Daboll said Taylor "should be OK" after the quarterback left Sunday's preseason game versus the Jets due to a back injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Leading the offense in place of Daniel Jones, Taylor worked most of the first quarter before taking a hit while rolling to his right. Taylor remained on the field for a spell before heading to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. The veteran QB returned to the sideline in street clothes after halftime, and Daboll's comment indicates Taylor will be fine to serve as Jones' backup to begin the upcoming season.