Taylor (ribs), who remains on injured reserve, doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Packers.

After the Giants designated him for return from IR on Monday, Taylor proceeded to log full practices Thursday through Saturday. Along the way, coach Brian Daboll called Tommy DeVito the team's starting quarterback for Week 14, thus relegating Taylor to backup duties, assuming he's activated. New York has until 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday to make such a transaction and get Taylor back on the active roster.