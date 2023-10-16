Taylor completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 200 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers while adding 24 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Taylor stepped in for injured starter Daniel Jones (neck), finishing with a rather average fantasy line in the narrow loss. The veteran quarterback made an uncharacteristic mental blunder with the ball on the opponent's goal line with seconds left in the first half, audibling from a presumed pass play into a Saquon Barkley rushing attempt that was stuffed for no gain. The Giants did not have any timeouts left, which allowed the clock to expire as a direct result of Taylor's impulse decision. Jones' status for Week 7's matchup against Washington is still up in the air, but the 34-year-old Taylor doesn't offer the fantasy upside he once did as a dual-threat quarterback in his prime.