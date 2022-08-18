Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Taylor could get some snaps with the first team during preseason games, Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com reports.

There is no QB competition in New York -- Daboll emphasized that Daniel Jones is the clear-cut starter heading into his fourth NFL season. However, the coach also indicated a desire to expose Taylor to scenarios in which he may be needed to enter a game in a pinch, which is especially pertinent given the fact that Jones has dealt with injuries throughout his professional career. There's also the reality that the Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option earlier this year. Should he fail to do well in Daboll's offense, it's possible that Taylor -- who is on a two-year deal -- could take the reigns in 2023 while the organization pursues its next potential franchise quarterback.