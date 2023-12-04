The Giants announced Monday that Taylor (ribs) has been designated to return from IR.

Taylor enters the mix to potentially start versus the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 14, with his 21-day practice window now officially opened. Of course, with UDFA Tommy Devito riding a two-game winning streak, a quarterback change may be unlikely for New York. Taylor did performed adequately when healthy earlier this season, though, so it wouldn't be out of the question for him to get another crack at the starting job this season. The veteran QB hasn't played since Week 8 due to an injury to his rib cage.