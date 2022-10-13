Taylor was a full participant in Thursday's practice after head coach Brian Daboll said the quarterback cleared the concussion protocol, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

After suffering the concussion while coming on in relief of a banged-up Daniel Jones in the Giants' Week 4 win over the Bears, Taylor wasn't able to clear the protocol in time to play in last week's victory over the Packers in London. Davis Webb was summoned from the practice squad last week to handle backup duties behind Jones, but Taylor looks like he'll be dressing as the understudy this Sunday against Baltimore.