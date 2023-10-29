Taylor suffered an apparent right wrist injury during Sunday's game against the Jets, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

In the middle of the second quarter, the ball slipped out of Taylor's hand as he attempted to throw while running to his left. He caught it and continued to run, but he landed awkwardly on his right wrist as he was tackled and eventually went to the locker room. With Daniel Jones (neck) still sidelined, the Giants may be down to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback for the rest of Week 8.