Taylor said Thursday that his rib injury is "not season-ending in my mind," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Earlier this week, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal about Taylor playing again this season, but the quarterback stated Thursday that nobody in the organization has indicated that his campaign could be over. Taylor is on IR and isn't eligible to play until Week 14 versus Green Bay, and there could be little motivation for New York to expedite his return in what is looking like a lost season, as the club currently sits in last place in the NFC East at 2-7. Daniel Jones tore his ACL this past Sunday versus the Raiders and is out for the remainder of the campaign, so undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito is set to take the helm behind center for the foreseeable future.