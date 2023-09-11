Taylor completed both of his pass attempts for six yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

The contest was out of reach for New York at 40-0 amidst pouring rain by the middle of the fourth quarter, so it's somewhat surprising that Daniel Jones was left in the game until there was just over a minute left on the clock. Taylor entered and completed a couple dump-off passes to backup tailback Gary Brightwell that netted six yards before the timer mercifully ran down on a disastrous season-opener for the Giants. The organization made a huge commitment to Jones -- who completed just 15 of 28 pass attempts for 104 yards and two interceptions Sunday -- with a four-year deal in the offseason, so Taylor isn't likely to play more than a backup role even if the incumbent QB gets off to a slow start.