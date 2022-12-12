Taylor completed all five of his pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 14 loss to Philadelphia. He also rushed twice for 40 yards, lost a fumble on a sack and completed a two-point conversion.

Taylor came on to replace Daniel Jones midway through the fourth quarter with the game out of reach for New York. Taylor's first drive didn't go well, as he was sacked on the second play and coughed up the ball, leading to an Eagles touchdown. However, the backup QB led the Giants to a touchdown on the following drive, finding Richie James from 19 yards out one play after converting a 4th-and-15 with a 32-yard scramble. This was just Taylor's second game appearance of the season, as Jones has been able to maintain his health thus far. Taylor is among the safer backup quarterback options in the league, but Jones has done well enough this season to solidify himself as the starter for a team in the thick of the playoff hunt.