Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Taylor will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's season finale versus the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, Daboll will stick with the veteran signal-caller in Week 18 rather than pivoting back to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. While making his fourth start and 10 appearance of the season in this past Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams, Taylor completed 27 of 41 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 40 yards on six rushing attempts.