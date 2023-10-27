Taylor will start Sunday's game against the Jets after Daniel Jones (neck) was ruled out, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Taylor will make his third straight start, after nearly upsetting the Bills in Week 6 and then leading the Giants to a 14-7 win over the Commanders in Week 7. The Giants are still expected to return Jones to the starting role once he's medically cleared, though head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal Friday when asked if Jones will be available to play again this season, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With that in mind, Taylor could have more starts in his future, even if Daboll wasn't ready to confirm anything beyond this Sunday.