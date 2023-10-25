Taylor is taking first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daniel Jones (neck) has been throwing in practice since last week but still hasn't been cleared for contact. He'll return to the starting job once he's cleared, despite Taylor's solid performance as a fill-in starter the past two weeks. Taylor seems to be trending toward a third consecutive start Sunday against the Jets, though Jones still has a few more days to gain clearance and upgrade to full practice participation.