Taylor (rib cage) was discharged from the hospital Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor was forced out of Sunday's overtime loss to the Jets in the second quarter and taken to the hospital, where he stayed overnight as he underwent further examination. The precautionary measure allowed him to leave one day later, but he now is considered week-to-week, per Schefter. With news that Daniel Jones (neck) was cleared for contact Sunday prior to Taylor's injury, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Giants may not have as dire of a situation at quarterback as they prepare for a Week 9 road matchup with the Raiders.