Taylor (ribs) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants designated Taylor for return from injured reserve Monday, but even with a Week 13 bye in the rearview mirror, the team didn't hold practice Thursday. Still, he wouldn't have had any restrictions if it had done so, meaning he seems poised to serve as Tommy DeVito's backup Monday against the Packers, assuming Taylor is activated ahead of that contest. If not, though, Taylor would yield the No. 2 job to practice-squad member Matt Barkley.