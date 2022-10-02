Taylor is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's contest against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Taylor took over for an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) in the fourth quarter, but he tossed an interception on his first drive before taking a helmet-to-helmet hit on his second possession. With the Giants rostering only two quarterbacks Sunday, Saquon Barkley operated out of the wild cat while Jones returned to the field and lined up out wide. It remains to be seen whether or not Taylor enters the concussion protocol.