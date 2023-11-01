Taylor (rib cage) won't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Taylor was discharged from the hospital Monday after injuring his rib cage in the second quarter of this past Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets. Tommy DeVito replaced Taylor and completed just two passes over the rest of the game. Taylor's absence Wednesday is no surprise, and he's unlikely to heal in time to face the Raiders this coming Sunday. Fortunately for the the Giants, top quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) has been cleared for contact and will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, likely setting the stage for him to make his first appearance since Week 5 after Taylor had started each of the previous three games.