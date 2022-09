Taylor was absent from Saturday's practice due to a personal issue, but he's expected to be ready to play in Monday's Week 3 matchup against Dallas, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has yet to take a snap this season, but he's the clear-cut backup to starter Daniel Jones. With the Giants off to a 2-0 start, Jones' job security is relatively secure, so it would take an injury or a drastic dropoff in Jones' play for Taylor to gain fantasy relevance.