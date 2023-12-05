Taylor (ribs), whom the Giants designated for return from injured reserve this week, won't start Monday against the Packers after coach Brian Daboll named Tommy DeVito the team's No. 1 QB for Week 14 on Tuesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Taylor has missed the minimum four games on IR in order to return to action, and he told Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic on Tuesday that four broken ribs were the reason for his stay on the list. Assuming he's activated ahead of Monday's game, Taylor thus will serve as the direct backup to DeVito in Week 14 and potentially beyond.