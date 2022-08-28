Taylor left Sunday's preseason game versus the Jets due to a back injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Taylor was driven into the ground after completing a 25-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger, remaining on the turf for a few minutes. The 11-year pro then visited the medical tent before needing a cart to get to the locker room. With starting quarterback Daniel Jones sitting out this contest, Taylor handed off the offense to Davis Webb.
